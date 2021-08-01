GoByte Price Tops $0.0464 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $443,794.64 and approximately $372.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

