Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 2,442 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

IFF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.64. The company had a trading volume of 738,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.27. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

