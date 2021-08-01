Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 3,800 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. 8,404,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.51 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

