Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,774 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $621.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $568.18. The firm has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

