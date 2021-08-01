Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $61,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $156.95. 3,757,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.03. The firm has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

