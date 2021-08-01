Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 4,664 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,004,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,748. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.