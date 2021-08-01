Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $68,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.49. 2,229,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.87. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,681 shares of company stock worth $15,688,392. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

