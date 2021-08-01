Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $49,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.51. 5,364,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,510. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.30 and a twelve month high of $167.87. The company has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.