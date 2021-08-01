Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $16.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 190.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,377 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $213.42 and a one year high of $293.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.79.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.86.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

