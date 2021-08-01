Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $214.66 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $214,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.86. 70,440,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,807,920. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.05. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

