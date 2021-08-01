Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $23.76 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $7.64 on Friday, reaching $275.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,693,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

