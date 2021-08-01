Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $26.37 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $26,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 71,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,894,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.19. 2,381,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

