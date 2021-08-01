Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $41.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $21.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,694.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,478.83. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

