Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $55.11 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $55,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $242.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,371. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

