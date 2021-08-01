Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $61.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $61,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,813,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,558. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $114.12 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.99. The stock has a market cap of $319.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

