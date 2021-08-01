Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 13,128 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.7% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.83. 22,478,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,926,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

