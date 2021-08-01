Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 1,751 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $50,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.93. 3,748,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,200. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $190.67 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,745 shares of company stock valued at $107,407,521. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

