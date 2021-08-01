Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. 24,528,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,035,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

