Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 3,562 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $88,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in ASML by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $766.74. The stock had a trading volume of 488,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,991. The firm has a market cap of $321.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $768.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $696.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

