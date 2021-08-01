Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 687 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $26.39 on Friday, reaching $2,704.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,553.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

