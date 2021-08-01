Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 995 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,576 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $64,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,912. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

