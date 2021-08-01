Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Capitalization Tops $16,552.66

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 88.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $16,552.66 and $17.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00136712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,825.34 or 0.99906893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.00831549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

