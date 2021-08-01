GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. GoldFund has a market cap of $127,245.75 and approximately $91.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

