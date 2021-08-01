Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) is 6 Meridian’s 10th Largest Position

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,437 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 6 Meridian owned approximately 6.01% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of GSST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. 48,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,344. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72.

