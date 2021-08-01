Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 9,081 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of DMC Global worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $819.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.29.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

