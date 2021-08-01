Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,430 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after acquiring an additional 610,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 447,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

KOS stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $943.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.