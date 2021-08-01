Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Alphatec worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 504,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,827,474.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,965 shares of company stock valued at $823,844. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

