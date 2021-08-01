Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 12,154 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,317 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

