Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 143,419 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 128.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,419 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Green Plains Partners worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of GPP opened at $12.82 on Friday. Green Plains Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $297.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

