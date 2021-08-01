Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 17,543 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period.

NYSE:CIB opened at $28.45 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

