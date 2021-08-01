Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 77,370 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 153.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Unisys worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,603,000 after purchasing an additional 398,019 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 432,574 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Unisys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 121,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after buying an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 298,938 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unisys alerts:

In related news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.