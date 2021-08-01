Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 8,844 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Forrester Research worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.24 million, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.33%. Analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

