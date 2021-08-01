Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 288,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $215,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,217,107 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

