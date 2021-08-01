Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 526.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Noodles & Company worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NDLS opened at $11.94 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $542.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

