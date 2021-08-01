Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 129,219 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of El Pollo Loco worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 51,647 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $678.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

