Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of International Seaways worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in International Seaways by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in International Seaways by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:INSW opened at $16.45 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $462.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

