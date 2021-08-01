Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 589.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $19,298,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 485,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 390.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HY opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.47. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

