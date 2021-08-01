Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of PGT Innovations worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 180,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

