Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,299 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Global Net Lease worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $13,889,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $6,036,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

GNL has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

