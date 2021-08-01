Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Raven Industries worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

