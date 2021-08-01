Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,635,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after buying an additional 69,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 534,731 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $17,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

