Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Outset Medical worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,478.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,491.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,084,800 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OM opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.