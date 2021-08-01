Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,988 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,509,000 after buying an additional 806,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 128.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.25. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,284.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.