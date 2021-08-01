Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Titan International worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Titan International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan International by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 269,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,984,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $531.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.