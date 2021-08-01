Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $571.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.