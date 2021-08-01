Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Otter Tail worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

