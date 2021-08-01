Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lindsay worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 190,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LNN opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.87. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $91.41 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

