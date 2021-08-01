Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 141.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The Shyft Group worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYF. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

