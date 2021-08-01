Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 144.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 61,091 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3,439.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 109,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

