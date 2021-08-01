Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $15.60 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $603.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PRAX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

